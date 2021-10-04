Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.29% of Visteon worth $381,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.