Vivo Energy’s (VVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 166 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Shares of VVO stock opened at GBX 103.81 ($1.36) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.40. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vivo Energy has a one year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 117.20 ($1.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

