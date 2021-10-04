Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($223.53) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €155.91 ($183.42).

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €3.40 ($4.00) on Monday, hitting €158.00 ($185.88). 104,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 1-year high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €143.18 and its 200 day moving average is €133.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

