Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 2,231 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.33 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

