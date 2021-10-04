Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $447.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.