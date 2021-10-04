Wade G W & Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 230.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30,670.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

