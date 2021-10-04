Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.04.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

