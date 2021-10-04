Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 779,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.86 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

