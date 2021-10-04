Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

