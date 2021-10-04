Waves Enterprise One Day Trading Volume Reaches $158,125.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $22.24 million and approximately $158,125.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00063089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00097990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00139302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,116.93 or 1.00145755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.12 or 0.06808219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

