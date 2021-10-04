Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Core & Main (CNM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM):

9/17/2021 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.84 on Monday. Core & Main Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Core & Main Inc alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.