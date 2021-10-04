Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 4,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 386,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 150,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

