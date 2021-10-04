Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $7.59 on Monday, reaching $565.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,918. The firm has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.01 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

