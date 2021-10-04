Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $3.45 Million in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. The Duckhorn Portfolio comprises about 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 7,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

