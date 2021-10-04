Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $322,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 286,147 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,097,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,414 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000.

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $28.78. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,748. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

