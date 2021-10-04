Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 15,849 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Navigator worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 809.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NVGS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,325. The company has a market capitalization of $503.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

