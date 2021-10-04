Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.53.

WLK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,407. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

