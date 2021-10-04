WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 245.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

