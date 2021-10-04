WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $182.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

