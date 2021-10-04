White Pine Capital LLC Invests $196,000 in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SeaSpine by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $575.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.