William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 310,452 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $212,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after buying an additional 1,463,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,510,000 after buying an additional 960,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.22. 346,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,461,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,571 shares of company stock worth $19,026,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

