William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 2,505,341 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Denbury worth $285,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,351. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.