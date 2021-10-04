William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 441,810 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $343,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

