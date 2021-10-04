William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $178.31 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $178,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

