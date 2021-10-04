William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $194.24 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $194,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

HDB traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.63. 12,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

