William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,090,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,410,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $371,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 125,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.13. 11,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,243. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.