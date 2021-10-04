Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $169.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.