Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wix.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 67.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $187.73 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $187.40 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup cut their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

