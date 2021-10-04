Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $180.69

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.69 and last traded at $182.58, with a volume of 3586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

