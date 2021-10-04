Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of WF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. 10,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 921,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

