Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

