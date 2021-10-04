WS Management Lllp Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

WS Management Lllp decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,953 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies accounts for 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

