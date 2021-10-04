WS Management Lllp Invests $181,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $3,673,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $5,987,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Nikola by 44.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

