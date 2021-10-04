XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells $260,419.32 in Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 19,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $260,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $13.24 on Monday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

