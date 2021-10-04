XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,428,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $73.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
