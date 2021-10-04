Xponance Inc. Buys 2,932 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 46.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $9,439,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

