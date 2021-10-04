Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $37,438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 237.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 286.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 385,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 34.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after acquiring an additional 358,744 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS opened at $35.42 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

