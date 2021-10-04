Xponance Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

