Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

