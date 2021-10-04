Xponance Inc. Invests $630,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,899,000 after buying an additional 287,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

WAL opened at $110.44 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

