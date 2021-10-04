Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,785 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

