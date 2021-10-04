Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,079 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 199,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,958,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

