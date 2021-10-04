Xponance Inc. Raises Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SYNNEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 19.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $106.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.44. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.