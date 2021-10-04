XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

