XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 1,239 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

NYSE PAYC opened at $505.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $515.52.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

