XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 7,073 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brinker International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

