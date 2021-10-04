XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 62.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.