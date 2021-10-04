XTX Topco Ltd Invests $507,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

SMAR opened at $69.25 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,669,706. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.