XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,734 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 467.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 222,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 84.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,375,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 146.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 42.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.