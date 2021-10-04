Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTRA stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

